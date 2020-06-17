China starts intensive testing of imported meat for coronavirus

China’s customs authorities have started testing all shipments of imported meat for the coronavirus, while officials in some major cities are also checking the products at domestic markets, after a fresh outbreak of the pathogen was linked to a wholesale seafood and meat market in Beijing, reported Bloomberg.

Port authorities are conducting nucleic acid tests on all shipments of imported meat, said a trading executive with a major supplier, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. Customs officials have also started testing every consignment within shipments, instead of just taking some samples, he said.

The ramp-up in testing comes after the outbreak was traced to a chopping board used by a seller of imported salmon. Salmon was removed from supermarkets and grocery platforms in major cities.

Beijing authorities have tested more than 2,000 samples of food items including meat, seafood and eggs, and they have all been up to standard, according to the city government.