China state banks cut deposit rates

Some of China’s biggest state-run banks have cut deposit rates for the first time since 2015, as Beijing searches for ways to boost flagging growth in the world’s second-largest economy without risking runaway depreciation of the renminbi, reports Nikkei Asia .

State lenders including Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Bank of Communications and Agricultural Bank of China cut interest rates for three-year deposits by 0.15% on Thursday to 2.6%, according to the banks. The lenders also reduced rates for three-year certificates of deposit by 0.1% to 1.45%.

The measures mark the latest attempt to revive economic growth in China, where policymakers are struggling to contain the fallout from disruptive COVID-19 lockdowns and a liquidity crisis cascading through the property sector.