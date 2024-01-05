China steps up aid for regional banks

Chinese provinces pumped a record RMB 218.3 billion ($31 billion) of capital into fragile regional banks last year using special-purpose bonds, in a sign of concern at the risks within one of the world’s most important financial systems, reports the Financial Times . Sales of bonds that are used to boost the capital buffers of regional lenders more than tripled in 2023 from the previous year, according to data from Chinese financial data provider Wind.

The bonds, which are sold by local governments and whose proceeds can only be used to put capital into banks, are also being used to hasten mergers of weak lenders in China’s indebted regions, which are struggling to cope with a long-running property sector crisis. The bonds were introduced in 2020 to help banks through the Covid pandemic.

The acceleration of funds being channelled to regional banks underlines Chinese authorities’ concern over their systemic importance at a time when the economy has slowed.