China to bolster power supply using coal

China will increase production of modern coal mines and increase coal reserve capacity in order to shore up power supplies after shortages caused problems in the country’s manufacturing hubs last year, reports Reuters . The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said in a statement during the annual parliament gathering that it will guarantee coal transportation and further improve coal pricing mechanisms.

China’s coal output reached a record high of 4.07 billion tonnes last year. In a separate work report to the parliament on Saturday, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang pledged to ensure electricity supply to residential and industrial users this year.

Despite the rapid growth of renewable power, China remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels for its power generation, with more than half of its electricity generated from coal-fired plants.