China to buy two-thirds of world’s 5G phones this year: IDC

China is expected to be the world’s biggest purchaser of 5G smartphones in 2020 as handset makers race to roll out cheaper 5G phones in the country, reported Caixin.

More than 160 million 5G smartphones will be sold in China this year, accounting for about 67.7% of the global total, according to a report by market research firm IDC, said Caixin.

IDC largely attributed the expected sales to the aggressive pricing strategies smartphone makers are adopting in China, where the average selling price of a 5G phone was only $464 in the second quarter, compared with $837 globally during the same period.

As of the beginning of September, China had established 480,000 5G base stations, with the number of 5G terminal devices surpassing 100 million, according to IDC.