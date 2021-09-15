China to consolidate power equipment companies

A new central government-owned China Power Equipment Group will be officially established in the next few days, consolidating several existing power equipment companies, a person participating in the reorganization told Caixin .

China Xidian Group, Xuji Group, Pinggao Group and Shaanxi Baoguang Vacuum Electronic Apparatus Co announced on Tuesday that the State Council approved their combination to establish a new power equipment company.

A management team of China Power Equipment Group made up of executives from the publicly traded companies as well as two outside directors named by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will also been announced soon, the person said.