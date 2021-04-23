China to cut coal use share below 56% in 2021

China aims to cut its coal use to below 56% of energy consumption in 2021, the National Energy Administration (NEA) said in a statement on Thursday, but said the fuel would still play a vital role in ensuring the nation’s energy security, reported Reuters.

China is currently pushing for a clean and low-carbon energy transformation to honor its commitments to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.



To achieve its targets, electricity generated by wind and photovoltaic power will account for about 11% of the country’s electricity consumption, the guideline issued by the National Energy Administration said.



The guideline also underscored cooperation, including promoting energy infrastructure with neighboring countries, carrying out cooperation in electric power, oil and gas, and nuclear power with key countries and key projects, and expanding energy cooperation with the developed countries.

