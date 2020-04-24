China to give WHO an extra $30 million to fight coronavirus

China has announced that it will give the World Health Organization an additional $30 million to support its efforts in combating the global coronavirus pandemic, a week after Donald Trump said was he was suspending US funding, reported the Financial Times.

Hua Chunying, the foreign ministry’s chief spokesperson, said the donation was in addition to $20 million China gave last month to the WHO’s coronavirus prevention efforts and would focus on “strengthening developing countries’ health systems”.

“At this crucial moment, supporting WHO is supporting multilateralism and global solidarity,” Hua added.

The US gave almost $900 million to the WHO for its 2018-2019 budget cycle, making it the organization’s largest donor. China contributed about $85 million, less than the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the UK and Rotary International.