China to modify environmental supervision of firms to boost post-coronavirus recovery

China will modify the environmental supervision of companies to help the resumption of production disrupted by the coronavirus epidemic, giving firms more time to rectify environmental problems, but stressed it was not relaxing standards, reported Reuters.

China has said it will exempt some firms from on-site environmental checks if they are involved in the production of materials used in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic or have low emission levels.

It has simplified environmental assessments on some medium- and small-sized firms in the service industry, including restaurant, entertainment and hotel. It has also simplified assessments for some big projects in infrastructure, manufacture, transportation and animal husbandry, which involve intensive labor and have been hit hard by the virus.

“The environmental supervision should be adjusted in accordance with practical needs and social economic situation,” said Cao Liping, director of Ecological and Environmental Enforcement bureau at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), at a press briefing on Tuesday. The MEE expects 300,000 firms and 55,000 projects to benefit from the new policy.