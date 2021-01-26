China to open new path for foreign investors to trade hot high-tech board shares

The Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges have announced that they will open a path for foreign institutional investors to trade certain shares listed on the Chinese mainland’s red-hot high-tech board via a program connecting the two bourses, reported Caixin.

The change comes as China is pressing ahead with measures to open mainland financial markets to foreign capital. The move will give investors who trade in Hong Kong, including foreign investors, greater access to shares listed on the STAR Market, the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) said in a Friday statement.

Starting Feb. 1, shares listed on Shanghai’s STAR Market that are also part of the SSE 180 and SSE 380 indexes, or those whose issuers concurrently have shares listed in Hong Kong, will be eligible to be traded in the Asian financial hub through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, according to the statement, reported Caixin.