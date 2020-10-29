China to start buying soybeans from Tanzania as it seeks new suppliers

China, the world’s biggest importer of soybeans, is opening its market to Tanzania as it seeks to reduce its reliance on the United States and Brazil for supplies of the oilseed, reported the South China Morning Post.

Wu Peng, director of African affairs at China’s foreign ministry, said an agreement had been reached on Monday for Tanzania to start exporting soybeans to the country.

He said it was in line with Beijing’s pledge to support African nations by expanding imports – especially beyond natural resources – made during the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in 2018.