China to test sovereign digital currency on ride hailing giant Didi

China’s central bank is partnering up with Didi Chuxing to test the use of its digital currency, which could make China’s dominant ride hailing platform one of the world’s first’s corporate users of a government-created virtual currency, reported Reuters.

The digital currency research unit of People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is working with Didi to apply digital currency electronic payment, or DCEP, on the ride hailing app, Didi said in a statement on Wednesday.

Didi said the partnership occurred in an atmosphere where “the government seeks to support the development of the real economy sectors with innovative financial services.”