China tops world EV exports in 2021

China came out top in electric vehicle (EV) exports in 2021, delivering almost 500,000 units thanks to rising sales in Europe and Southeast Asia by a growing number of cost-competitive manufacturers, reports Nikkei Asia . According to the General Administration of Customs of China, the number of passenger EVs exported in 2021 increased 2.6 times to 499,573 units.

Meanwhile, Germany doubled its exports to about 230,000 units, while the U.S fell 30% to around 110,000 units, and Japan increased 24% to 27,400 units—according to data compiled by the German Association of the Automotive Industry and the Japan External Trade Organization.

China accounts for 60% of global EV production, and is emerging as the world’s factory for EVs having already secured the same position in digital product manufacturing. China is the world’s largest producer of smartphones, accounting for just under 70% of global production. It also has 60% of the world’s production capacity for liquid-crystal display used in TVs and other products.