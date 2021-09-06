China triples year-on-year NEV sales between Jan-Aug

China, the world’s biggest vehicle market, is predicted to sell 1.7 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) between January and August, almost triple the 600,000 units sold in the same period last year, according to Xin Guobin, vice minister at China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports Reuters . NEVs include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

NEV makers such as NIO, BYD and Tesla are expanding manufacturing capacity in China, encouraged by the government’s promotion of greener vehicles to cut pollution.

Xin said overall auto sales are expected to hit over 16 million vehicles between January and August, up around 10% from 2020. But he warned that the coronavirus-induced global chip supply shortage for automobiles still remains a pressure point on China’s auto production.