China urban jobless rate reaches 5.7%

The surveyed unemployment rate among China’s urban workers expanded to 5.7% in November from 5.5% the previous month as spreading Covid outbreaks hit major cities, reports Caixin.
The November figure was the highest since May, when Shanghai was in lockdown, according to data reported Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 31 major cities recorded a 6.7% jobless rate in November, only slightly lower than the peak of 6.9% in May.
Unemployment among migrant workers rose to 6% from 5.5% in October as labor markets worsened in big cities. Of workers between 16 and 24 years old, 17.1% were unemployed, according to the NBS. The youth jobless rate reached a record 19.9% in July, the highest level since record-keeping began in January 2018.
