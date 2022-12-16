China urban jobless rate reaches 5.7%

The surveyed unemployment rate among China’s urban workers expanded to 5.7% in November from 5.5% the previous month as spreading Covid outbreaks hit major cities, reports Caixin .

The November figure was the highest since May, when Shanghai was in lockdown, according to data reported Thursday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The 31 major cities recorded a 6.7% jobless rate in November, only slightly lower than the peak of 6.9% in May.

Unemployment among migrant workers rose to 6% from 5.5% in October as labor markets worsened in big cities. Of workers between 16 and 24 years old, 17.1% were unemployed, according to the NBS. The youth jobless rate reached a record 19.9% in July, the highest level since record-keeping began in January 2018.