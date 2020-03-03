China urges authorities to prepare for possible locust invasion

The risk of swarms entering the country is low, although China will be hampered in tracking the locusts by a lack of monitoring techniques and little knowledge of migration patterns, the National Forestry and Grassland Administrations said on its website, reported Reuters.

Locust swarms could enter the Tibet region from Pakistan and India, or the southwestern province of Yunnan through Myanmar, depending on climate conditions, the notice said. Swarms could also fly across Kazakhstan and into China’s Xinjiang region.

Authorities in the western region, which also borders Pakistan, said mountains and the absence of tropical and sub-tropical deserts have reduced the chances of locusts migrating into the area, but such a possibility will increase in June and July if outbreaks cannot be effectively controlled overseas, Xinhua reported on Monday.

The desert locusts have already ravaged crops and pastures in several countries in east Africa and swarms have spread into India and Pakistan.