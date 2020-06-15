China, US planning to hold top-level talks in Hawaii

Top diplomats from China and the United States are set to meet in Hawaii, as the two sides seek to ease soaring tensions that have pushed their relationship to its lowest point in decades, reported the South China Morning Post.

The Chinese side is expected to be led by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will head the US team, said an SCMP source. The exact details and date of the meeting had yet to be decided.

Should the meeting go ahead it would be the first involving top officials from the two sides since their relationship was hit by fresh pressures over the Covid-19 pandemic, Hong Kong and the protests linked to the killing of George Floyd.