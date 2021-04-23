China vows response to Australia’s cancelation of Belt and Road deals

China’s foreign ministry has urged the Australian government to withdraw its “erroneous decision” to cancel two Belt and Road Initiative accords between the country’s Victoria state and China, reported Caixin.

Labeling the Australian side’s decision as “political manipulation and irrational behavior,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a press conference on Thursday that Canberra should immediately withdraw its decision, stop making irresponsible accusations and cease blocking normal bilateral cooperation. “Otherwise, China will respond resolutely,” Wang warned without elaboration.

The Chinese Embassy in Australia also said in a statementthat the decision “further shows that the Australian government is not sincere in its wish to improve China-Australia relations,” adding “It is bound to bring further damage to bilateral relations, and will only end up hurting itself.”