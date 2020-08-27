China warns of ‘shadow’ over ties with Australia, tells it to stop whining

A top Chinese diplomat in Australia warned against a “shadow” over the two nations’ ties on Wednesday, saying that Beijing was disappointed by a Chinese firm’s failure to win Australian regulatory approval for a takeover deal, reported Reuters.

Wang Xining, China’s deputy head of mission in Canberra, dismissed concerns about China’s attempts to influence Australian politics, saying its views were candidly presented and did not affect people’s choice of a political system.

“I don’t see any reason for whining about your constitutional fragility and intellectual vulnerability,” Wang told the National Press Club in the Australian capital. “We should not let a cold heart and a dark mind cast a shadow over our partnership.”

This week, China Mengniu Dairy Co withdrew its bid for Australian firm Lion Dairy and Drinks, a unit of Japan’s Kirin Holding Co after domestic media said the Australian government would reject it.