China’s 2025 renewable energy targets lowered

China scaled back its five-year-plan for renewable energy, setting a target for renewable power generation to provide for more than 50% of additional electricity consumption over 2021–25, down from a previous goal of two-thirds, reports Caixin .

In March 2021, Li Chuangjun, director of the Department of New Energy and Renewable Energy Sources of the National Energy Administration, said renewables would account for two-thirds of the increase in electricity consumption through 2025.

The lower goal is consistent with China’s plans to continue building coal-fired generating plants to ease power shortages under the 14th Five-Year Plan for renewable energy jointly issued Wednesday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Energy Administration, the Ministry of Finance and six other departments.