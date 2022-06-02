China’s 2025 renewable energy targets lowered

China scaled back its five-year-plan for renewable energy, setting a target for renewable power generation to provide for more than 50% of additional electricity consumption over 2021–25, down from a previous goal of two-thirds, reports Caixin.
In March 2021, Li Chuangjun, director of the Department of New Energy and Renewable Energy Sources of the National Energy Administration, said renewables would account for two-thirds of the increase in electricity consumption through 2025.
The lower goal is consistent with China’s plans to continue building coal-fired generating plants to ease power shortages under the 14th Five-Year Plan for renewable energy jointly issued Wednesday by the National Development and Reform Commission, the National Energy Administration, the Ministry of Finance and six other departments.
You must log in to post a comment.