China’s antitrust regulators weigh levying record fine on Alibaba

China’s antitrust regulators are considering levying a record fine on Alibaba Group over suspected anticompetitive behavior, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The fine could surpass the $975 million that Qualcomm paid in 2015 over anticompetitive practices, said WSJ sources. The regulators are also considering whether the Chinese e-commerce giant should divest some assets unrelated to its main online-retailing business.

The company has come under fire in the past from rivals and sellers for allegedly forbidding its merchants from listing on other e-commerce platforms, a practice known as “two-choose-one.”