China’s COVID vaccination costs total over $20bn

China spent RMB 150 billion ($21.5 billion) in 2021 and 2022 to vaccinate the world’s largest population against COVID-19, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA), reports Caixin .

The expenses include the purchase of vaccine shots and inoculation costs, paid by the state-run medical insurance fund and fiscal subsidies, according to the administration.

In 2022, the medical insurance fund paid RMB 4.3 billion for nucleic acid testing for COVID infections, the administration said. The spending mainly covered tests required for patients to be admitted by hospitals.