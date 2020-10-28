China’s economic growth seen hitting 44-year low in 2020

China’s economy is expected to grow at its weakest pace in over four decades even as it steadily recovers from a coronavirus-induced dive earlier this year, but overall output could rebound sharply in 2021, a Reuters poll showed.

The world’s second-biggest economy is now expected to expand by 2.1% in 2020, according to the median of 37 analysts surveyed by Reuters, down slightly from the 2.2% growth projected in the last poll in July.

That would make China the only major economy to grow in 2020, albeit at the slowest annual pace since 1976.

China’s economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth highlighted some persistent risks including from resurgent COVID-19 cases globally and ongoing tensions with the United States over a range of issues, said Reuters.