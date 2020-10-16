China’s economic recovery seen broadening in third-quarter: Reuters poll

China’s economic recovery likely stepped up in the third quarter as consumers returned to shopping malls and major trading partners reopened for business, shaking off the record slump seen earlier this year, reported Reuters.

The world’s second-largest economy is expected to have grown 5.2% in July-September from a year earlier, faster than the second quarter’s 3.2%, according to a Reuters poll.

Policymakers globally are pinning their hopes on a robust recovery in China to help restart demand as economies struggle with heavy lockdowns and a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“China has become the first major economy to return to its pre-virus growth path, thanks to its rapid containment of COVID-19 and effective stimulus response,” said analysts from Capital Economics. However, they warned a renewed slowdown is likely from late 2021 as stimulus fades.