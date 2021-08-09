China’s economics risks build, with factory inflation surging again

China’s factory inflation surged again in July, following a short-lived retreat in the previous month, as commodity prices remained high despite the government’s steps to rein in costs, reported Bloomberg.

The producer price index grew 9% in July from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday, quickening from 8.8% in the previous month and beating the median forecast of an 8.8% gain.

Consumer prices rose 1% in July, easing for a second month but remaining above the median estimate of 0.8%.