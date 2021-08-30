China’s entertainment industry feeling impact of ‘common prosperity’ push

As a part of Beijing’s widening crackdown on wealth and big business, China’s anti-corruption watchdog has targeted the country’s entertainment industry with a statement that cited a wave of “negative news” and hit out at certain celebrities, reports the Financial Times . Both former Prada ambassador Zheng Shuang, who is accused of tax evasion, and Canadian-Chinese star Kris Wu, who was recently arrested on suspicion of rape, were named in the statement.

The entertainment crackdown follows the launch of Chinese president Xi Jinping’s push for “common prosperity”, which aims to more widely distribute wealth and follows a series of regulatory interventions that have strengthened the party’s control over the private sector.

The comments, reported by the FT, made by China’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection came after China’s internet regulator on Friday set out a list of 10 measures to address issues in the sector, adding that it would “resolve the problem of chaos” in online fan culture that it said was having a negative impact on young people. The measures include banning online popularity rankings of celebrities and regulating companies that work with them.