China’s EV makers’ deliveries recover in May

Deliveries of smart electric cars (EVs) among China’s Tesla challengers – Nio, Li auto and Xpeng – rebounded in May, as their production recovered from the Covid-related supply chain disruption, reports the South China Morning Post.
The recovery came even as deliveries to customers were somewhat constrained by the preventive measures imposed by the authorities to stem the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron strain of Covid-19. Shanghai only lifted its lockdown on Wednesday after two months, with the city reopening for business and residents going about their normal activity.
“While the two-month lockdown in Shanghai affected every carmaker in China, smart EV start-ups seemed to have built an adequate inventory of components which helped them offset the negative impact from the anti-pandemic curbs,” said David Zhang, a researcher at the North China University of Technology. Nio’s deliveries rose 38%, month on month, to 7,024 in May, rebounding from a six-month low in April.
