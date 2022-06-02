China’s EV makers’ deliveries recover in May

Deliveries of smart electric cars (EVs) among China’s Tesla challengers – Nio, Li auto and Xpeng – rebounded in May, as their production recovered from the Covid-related supply chain disruption, reports the South China Morning Post .

The recovery came even as deliveries to customers were somewhat constrained by the preventive measures imposed by the authorities to stem the spread of the highly-infectious Omicron strain of Covid-19. Shanghai only lifted its lockdown on Wednesday after two months, with the city reopening for business and residents going about their normal activity.

“While the two-month lockdown in Shanghai affected every carmaker in China, smart EV start-ups seemed to have built an adequate inventory of components which helped them offset the negative impact from the anti-pandemic curbs,” said David Zhang, a researcher at the North China University of Technology. Nio’s deliveries rose 38%, month on month, to 7,024 in May, rebounding from a six-month low in April.