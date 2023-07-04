China’s factory activity down in June

China’s factory activity growth slowed in June, a private sector survey showed on Monday, with sentiment waning and recruitment cooling as firms grew increasingly concerned about sluggish market conditions, reports Reuters . The Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) eased to 50.5 in June from 50.9 in May, indicating a marginal expansion in activity. The 50-point index mark separates growth from contraction.

The figure, combined with Friday’s official survey that showed factory activity extending declines, adds to evidence the world’s No. 2 economy lost momentum in the second quarter as demand weakened.

The Caixin manufacturing PMI surveys around 650 private and state-owned manufacturers and, according to economists, focuses more on export-oriented firms in coastal regions, while the official PMI surveys 3,200 companies across China.