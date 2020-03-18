China’s farmers fear food shortages after coronavirus restrictions

Chinese farmers face a daunting planting season as they grapple with a shortage of labor, seed and fertilizer in the wake of a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus, reported the Financial Times.

A Qufu Normal University survey last month of village officials in 1,636 counties found that 60% of respondents were pessimistic or very pessimistic about the planting season.

The dismal mood has raised fears of a food shortage in the world’s most populous nation after disease control measures, led by traffic restrictions, took a toll on farming activity.

“China’s agricultural industry has collapsed without the free flow of labor and raw materials,” said Ma Wenfeng, an analyst at CnAgri, a consultancy in Beijing.