China’s first domestically built cruise ship leaves Shanghai

China’s first domestically built large cruise ship has started its commercial maiden voyage, a moment hailed by authorities keen to chip away at the dominance of European shipbuilders in the cruise sector, reports the Financial Times . The 135,500-tonne Adora Magic City, commissioned by a joint venture between the China State Shipbuilding Corp and US-based Carnival Corp, set sail on Monday from Shanghai for South Korea and Japan before returning seven days later.

With more than 20 restaurants and bars, indoor palm trees, a theatre seating nearly 1,000 and a 2,000-square-metre shopping centre, the ship has 16 floors and can carry 5,246 passengers, according to its builder CSSC’s Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding. Industry insiders have previously said that more than 80% of tickets have been sold for its inaugural voyage.

The ship has been dubbed a “crown jewel” by state news agency Xinhua. “The ability to build such ships embodies a country’s industrial strength,” Xinhua added.