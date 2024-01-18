China’s first dual-fuel roll-on/roll-off ship sets sail

SAIC Motor Corp.’s first custom-built, ocean-going car carrier ship, known as roll-on/roll-off, set off on its maiden voyage from Shanghai to Europe Wednesday, reports Caixin . The SAIC Anji Sincerity, built by China State Shipbuilding Corp. and operated by SAIC’s Anji Logistics unit, is the world’s largest ro-ro ship equipped with a dual-fuel system that utilizes liquefied natural gas and diesel, which enables it to reduce carbon emissions by 30% compared with ships of a similar size, said Anji Logistics general manager Jin Qi.

The ship offers a record-breaking 7,600 parking units for standard-size passenger cars. It is also equipped with firefighting features specifically designed for transporting electric vehicles, Jin said.

SAIC is investing about RMB 10 billion ($1.4 billion) to build 12 ocean-going carriers. The remaining 11 ships are expected to be delivered over the next three years. By 2026, Anji Logistics will have the capacity to transport 1.8 million vehicles each year, SAIC said.