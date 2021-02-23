China’s Foreign Minister urges reset of China-US relations

China and the United States should work together to reopen dialogue and “build up goodwill” to repair their damaged relationship, Chinese state councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday, reported Caixin.

China stands ready to “resume candid communication with the US and engage in dialogues aimed at solving problems,” Wang said at a forum in Beijing. The severing of all levels of dialogue between the two countries over the past few years is one of the main reasons behind the deteriorating relationship, Wang said.

Wang called on Washington to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and lift restrictions on China’s tech sector as “necessary conditions” for rebuilding the relationship.

“We hope the US will adjust its policies as soon as possible,” Wang said. China would like the US to remove tariffs and sanctions on companies and “abandon irrational suppression of China’s technological progress,” the foreign minister said.