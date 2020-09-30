China’s Ganfeng Lithium plans battery recycling plant in Mexico

China’s largest lithium producer plans to build a battery recycling plant in Mexico to supply minerals to the US as it looks to tap a growing market for used materials in electric vehicles, reported the Financial Times.

Wang Xiaoshen, chief executive of Ganfeng Lithium, said the Mexican facility could recycle batteries from Tesla cars as well as Chinese electric buses in use across Latin America, from Santiago in Chile to Medellín in Colombia.

“Chinese electric buses have been exported to South American countries for years and now is about time to recycle,” Wang told the Financial Times. “And Tesla has been selling in Mexico since 2012, so in the next couple of years they will be ready for retiring.”

China is the largest recycler of used lithium-ion batteries globally, with eight of the largest companies, according to the consultancy Circular Energy Storage.