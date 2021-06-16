China’s gasoline usage pushes global oil demand forward

Thanks to a swift return to near normality from the Covid-19 pandemic, China has been a major point of strength for global oil demand, with cars and gasoline usage boosting the recovery, reported Caixin.
May gasoline demand was up 5% compared to the same month in 2019, according to the median of five estimates from the nation’s top oil companies including China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., better known as Sinopec, and China National Petroleum Corp, as well as industry analysts.
China doesn’t publicly release official monthly oil demand figures, so the survey provides a rare snapshot of the market trajectory. Caixin states that Sengyick Tee, an analyst with SIA Energy, said overall oil demand will be lifted in the second half of this year.
You must log in to post a comment.