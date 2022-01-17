China’s GDP growth lowest in 1.5 years

China’s economy likely grew at the slowest rate in 1.5 years in Q4 of 2021, hampered by weak demand caused by strict coronavirus measures, a property slump and debt curbs, reports Reuters . Data on Monday is expected to show gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.6% in October-December from a year earlier—the weakest pace since the second quarter of 2020 and slowing from 4.9% in the third quarter.

On a quarterly basis, growth is forecast to rise to 1.1% in the fourth quarter from 0.2% in July-September.

For 2021, GDP likely expanded 8.0%, which would be the highest annual growth in a decade, partly due to the low base set in 2020, when the economy was jolted by COVID-19 and stringent lockdowns.