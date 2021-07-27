China’s green energy capacity to exceed coal for first time

China’s installed non-fossil fuel power capacity is expected to surpass that of coal-fired electricity generation for the first time by the end of 2021, according to a report published Friday by the China Electricity Council (CEC), reported Caixin.

The council estimated that China will have installed generating capacity of 2,370 gigawatts (GW) by year-end, up 7.7% from a year earlier.

Capacity based on non-fossil fuels — such as hydropower, wind and solar power — will reach 1,120 GW, accounting for 47.3% of total generating capacity, while coal-fired power capacity will total 1,100 GW.

Coal will retain a significant role in guaranteeing stable electricity supply in China, especially during the peak consumption season. The CEC forecast that China’s electricity consumption in the second half will rise 6% from a year ago, making the increase in full-year usage 10%–11% from 2020.