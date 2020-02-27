China’s handset shipments plummet nearly 40% in January

In the first month of 2020, mobile phone shipments in China nosedived by 38.9% year-on-year to 20.8 million units, according to statistics from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a research institute under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), reported Caixin.

The figure comes after the Lunar New Year holiday and amid the Covid-19 outbreak, which has caused the closure of countless handset manufacturing plants and brick-and-mortar stores selling mobile phones.

Earlier this month, several research firms downgraded their first-quarter outlook for China’s smartphone market citing the effects of the coronavirus. Both IDC and Strategy Analytics said that the country’s smartphone shipments are likely to suffer a year-on-year drop of more than 30% in the first three months of this year due to the epidemic, which has so far claimed more than 2,700 lives in China.