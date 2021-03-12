China’s JD.com cashes in on steady online demand, reveals 31% revenue growth

JD.com’s fourth-quarter revenue beat expectations on Thursday as more shoppers flocked to its website on the back of a broader shift to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Reuters.

While China has largely emerged from coronavirus lockdowns with most businesses resuming production, JD.com’s domestic consumers continue to shop online for everything from daily groceries to luxury products.

The Beijing-based company posted revenue of RMB 745.8 billion ($114.97 billion) for the year, beating analysts’ estimate of RMB 740.81 billion.