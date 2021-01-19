China’s Kuaishou Hong Kong IPO could value firm at about $60 billion

Chinese online short video company Kuaishou will open the books for its Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) next Monday to raise at least $5 billion in a deal that could value the company at about $60 billion, according to two Reuters sources.

Analysts from the investment banks working on the deal started briefing potential investors on Monday as part of the pre-marketing roadshow, the sources said.

Kuaishou has aimed for a market capitalisation of more than $50 billion since it began preparing for a public markets deal, Reuters reported in September.