China’s largest food and drink fair rescheduled for late May as Covid-19 fears ease

China’s largest food and drink fair, which was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, has been rescheduled for late May, highlighting further optimism over the containment of the pandemic, reported the South China Morning Post.

The twice-yearly China Food and Drinks Fair, originally scheduled for March 26-28, will now take place from May 21-23 in the city of Chengdu, the organising committee announced on Wednesday.

Last year, the spring session attracted 400,000 visitors over three days, with around 4,000 companies from over 40 countries and regions including Canada, France and Spain taking part.

It is China’s first major event that has been allowed to go ahead in May, with the announcement coming in the same week that the spring session of Canton Fair scheduled for April was postponed.