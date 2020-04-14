China’s March pork imports almost triple from last year to fill domestic gap

China’s pork imports in March almost tripled from last year, customs data showed on Tuesday, as buyers sought to plug a huge supply gap after African swine fever decimated the country’s massive pig herd, reported Reuters, reported Reuters.

China, the world’s biggest consumer, brought in 391,000 tons of pork in March, up from 127,218 tons in March, 2019, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

Shipments of the meat in the first quarter came in at 951,000 tons, up almost two times from the same period last year, data from General Administration of Customs showed. China had brought in 560,000 tons of pork in the first two months of 2020, up 158% from a year earlier.

The deadly African swine fever disease has reduced at least 40% of China’s pig herd and cut its sow inventory by as much as 60% in 2019, slashing pork output and sending prices of the country’s favorite meat to record highs.