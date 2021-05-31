China’s national grid sees addition of 15.8% more offshore wind capacity

According to figures from the National Energy Administration, demonstrating a 15.8% increase on the end of 2020, China had connected an offshore wind energy capacity of 10.42 gigawatts (GW) to the national power grid by the end of April, reports Caixin.

The administration announced that the first four months of this year saw the generation of 9,940 gigawatt-hours of electricity, which accounts for 0.39% of the national demand.

The 10.42GW capacity increase is a 76% rise on the same number at the end of 2019, showing a continuous and quick growth for the offshore wind energy sector.