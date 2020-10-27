China’s NEV sales to account for 50% of new car sales by 2035

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) in China, the world’s biggest auto market, will jump to 50% of overall new car sales by 2035 from just 5% at present, the China Society of Automotive Engineers (China-SAE) said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.

A technology roadmap by the association predicts 95% of NEV sales in 2035 will be battery electric vehicles, while hybrid vehicles will make up the rest, China-SAE president Li Jun, told the association’s annual conference in Shanghai.

The influential industry body, whose members include senior auto executives and academics, is involved in setting the country’s mid- to long-term electric vehicle policies. The roadmap is not government policy, but is a key reference for policy makers, companies and investors, reported Reuters.