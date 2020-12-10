China’s new RMB loans expected to rebound in November on policy support: Reuters poll

China’s new bank loans are expected to rebound in November from a one-year low the previous month as the central bank maintains policy support for the economy amid the global pandemic, reported Reuters.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued RMB 1.40 trillion ($214.53 billion) in net new RMB loans last month, compared with RMB 689.8 billion in October – the lowest in a year, the median estimate in a Reuters survey of 30 economists found.

That level would be slightly higher than RMB 1.39 trillion in new loans a year earlier.