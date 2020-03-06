China’s Pony.ai among first to launch passenger-carrying Robotaxi service

Chinese autonomous vehicle startup Pony.ai has announced it has launched “robotaxi” services with limited routes in a US city, becoming one of the first companies to carry passengers in autonomous vehicles, reported Caixin.

The service, named PonyPilot, went online Feb. 25 in the city of Fremont, California, the company said in a public WeChat post on Wednesday. For now, it is only available to local government employees and is restricted to fixed routes connecting the city’s train station with some municipal buildings such as the town hall.

City staff are able to hail taxis equipped with Pony.ai’s own self-driving system using the PonyPilot app, the company said, adding that it will evaluate the service and consider expansion into other parts of Fremont.

Since 2018, Pony.ai has been testing a fleet of 100 autonomous cars in Beijing, Irvine, California and the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, where the company is based.