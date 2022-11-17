China’s richest distribute record levels of wealth

The founders of three of China’s technology giants each pledged over $2 billion to charitable causes over the past year, in a collective response to the nation’s call for common prosperity that drove donations to a record, according to the Hurun China Philanthropy List 2022, reports the South China Morning Post .

The list recorded 49 benefactors who each gave away more than RMB 100 million ($14 million) from April 2021 to the end of August, driving total donations to a record $10 billion, the most in 19 editions and “a record year for big philanthropy,” said Hurun’s chief researcher Rupert Hoogewerf.

China’s top 10 philanthropists, all on Hurun’s China Rich list, gave away 6.3% of their total wealth, or around $8.7 billion, according to the report.