China’s smartphone shipments see 68% growth in March

Smartphone sellers in March saw domestic demand that had previously been restrained due to Covid-19 pandemic has continued to grow, reported Caixin.

Last month, China’s smartphone shipments totaled 35.3 million units, representing a year-on-year increase of 67.7%, according to a reportreleased last week by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT), a think tank affiliated with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The shipment surge came as the number of new smartphone models released in the month rose 26.9% year-on-year to 33, the report said.

Overall, a total of 36.1 million mobile phones were shipped in China last month, about 76.2% of which were 5G-enabled handsets, the CAICT said, without breaking out phone sales by operating systems.