China’s SMIC applies to renew licence to supply Huawei

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) has asked for approval from the United States to continue supplying Huawei Technologies, reported Reuters.

SMIC told the Beijing News newspaper that it had, in accordance with regulations, applied in the United States to continue supplying Huawei, and reiterated that it will abide by relevant laws and regulations in all countries and regions.

The restrictions imposed by Washington in May on Huawei barring major semiconductor equipment vendors from supplying or service Huawei go into effect on Tuesday. Companies hoping to continue doing business with the smartphone maker must now first receive a licence from Washington.