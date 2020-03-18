China’s southern manufacturing hub facing supply shortage as global fears grow

Almost a third of companies in China’s southern manufacturing hub are facing a supply shortage as the coronavirus takes its toll around the world, a survey of companies showed, reported the South China Morning Post.

The survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in South China also showed that 15% of the 237 companies which took part in the survey conducted from March 9 to 14 said they had already run out of some supplies.

Just over half said their manufacturing ability had been “slightly” impaired by supply chain disruption, while 42% described the impact as “moderate”, with 6% saying they had been “severely” affected.

Transport and logistics disruptions for themselves or their suppliers were expected by 60 per cent of respondents, with 17% saying a shortage of supplies and 23 per cent citing a shortage of labor among the main disruptions.