China’s state grid acquires 49% stake in Oman power network

China’s State Grid has agreed to buy a 49% stake in Oman’s Electricity Holding Company, signaling a renewed push by the world’s largest utility to strike big-ticket deals for overseas assets, reported the Financial Times.

State Grid said in a statement on Monday that the purchase — by far the largest Chinese investment on record in the small Middle Eastern country — would promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a $1 trillion plan to build and invest in infrastructure across the Eurasian landmass and on to the fringes of Europe.

The Beijing-based electricity provider did not give any financial details, but FT sources said that the company would pay about $1 billion for the stake in the state-owned Omani group, known as Nama.